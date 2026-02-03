Peterson Wealth Services Decreases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,809 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 126,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the third quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 13,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 35.5% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 830,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $233,483,000 after purchasing an additional 217,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $460.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.79. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

