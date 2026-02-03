Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 22,366.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,584,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 498.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,533 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 37.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,881,000 after purchasing an additional 911,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

