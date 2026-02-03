Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 423.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

In related news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $171,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. This represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $448,177 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

