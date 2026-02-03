Peterson Wealth Services Has $335,000 Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Powell Industries were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 31.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,080,000 after acquiring an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 185,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 77,031 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $440.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.89. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $471.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.46. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Powell Industries news, VP William Marshall Mauney, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.73, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,530.23. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

