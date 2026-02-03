Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $156,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

