Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $153.07 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,877,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $153,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $89.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

