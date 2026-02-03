Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $96.40 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,459 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $96,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.93 and its 200 day moving average is $298.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded ADSK from “neutral” to “overweight” and set a $319 price target (about ~25% upside from recent levels), citing AI-driven demand for design software and calling this a “buy the dip” opportunity. This upgrade is the primary catalyst for the stock’s upward move today. JPMorgan upgrade coverage

J.P. Morgan upgraded ADSK from “neutral” to “overweight” and set a $319 price target (about ~25% upside from recent levels), citing AI-driven demand for design software and calling this a “buy the dip” opportunity. This upgrade is the primary catalyst for the stock’s upward move today. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk is executing cost realignment — earlier this quarter the company announced a ~7% workforce reduction to free up spending for cloud and AI initiatives. Investors often view targeted cuts that fund higher‑growth areas as margin and execution positives if product investment accelerates. Workforce cut coverage

Autodesk is executing cost realignment — earlier this quarter the company announced a ~7% workforce reduction to free up spending for cloud and AI initiatives. Investors often view targeted cuts that fund higher‑growth areas as margin and execution positives if product investment accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Autodesk scheduled its Q4 FY2026 earnings conference call for Feb. 26 — investors will be watching revenue, margin progress, and any commentary on AI product monetization and subscription growth. The call timing can cause short‑term trading before the print. Earnings call notice

Autodesk scheduled its Q4 FY2026 earnings conference call for Feb. 26 — investors will be watching revenue, margin progress, and any commentary on AI product monetization and subscription growth. The call timing can cause short‑term trading before the print. Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups noted ADSK closed higher today vs. the prior session, a direct reflection of the analyst upgrade and coverage. Short‑term price moves are being reported in market summaries. Zacks price recap

Market writeups noted ADSK closed higher today vs. the prior session, a direct reflection of the analyst upgrade and coverage. Short‑term price moves are being reported in market summaries. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data appears to show zero shares (and NaN changes), likely a reporting anomaly; current days‑to‑cover metrics are effectively meaningless until corrected. This looks like a data glitch rather than a real change in short positioning.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Redburn Partners set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.31.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

