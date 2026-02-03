Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $103,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.1%

NRG opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 4.84%.NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $7,461,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,588.92. The trade was a 50.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 192,556 shares of company stock worth $30,826,846 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

