Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of Popular worth $86,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,115,000 after purchasing an additional 464,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Popular by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,471,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,082,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 132,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,578,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Popular from $153.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Popular Stock Up 2.4%

Popular stock opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.36. Popular had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.75%.The company had revenue of $815.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Popular’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $2,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,770. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,043.36. The trade was a 27.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,040. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

