Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DraftKings (DKNG)

1/30/2026 – DraftKings was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

1/30/2026 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – DraftKings was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.

1/21/2026 – DraftKings had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/9/2026 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Texas Capital to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2026 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/22/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – DraftKings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Gregory Westin Wendt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,005,000. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 166,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

