Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/30/2026 – DraftKings was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.
- 1/30/2026 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – DraftKings was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.
- 1/21/2026 – DraftKings had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/16/2026 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 1/9/2026 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/8/2026 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Texas Capital to a “hold” rating.
- 1/7/2026 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/22/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – DraftKings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DraftKings news, Director Gregory Westin Wendt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,005,000. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 166,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.
