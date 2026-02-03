Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $301.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

