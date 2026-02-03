Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 354.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 930.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.12.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:ROK opened at $429.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $429.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $191,361.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,250.02. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total transaction of $323,248.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,208.90. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,231 shares of company stock valued at $34,418,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.