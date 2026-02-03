Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 2,857 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,532.3% in the third quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $311.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $271.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,995. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,224,348. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $8,243,865 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $245.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average is $275.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $236.34 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

