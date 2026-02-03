Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 537 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,202,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $536,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after buying an additional 238,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,529,000 after buying an additional 140,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,097.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,019.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $992.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,103.69.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total transaction of $14,128,119.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,929,232.22. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,045.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

