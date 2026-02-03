Running Oak Capital LLC Has $18.38 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 776.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

NYSE TJX opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $159.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

