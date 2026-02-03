Sadiq Lalani Sells 50,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) insider Sadiq Lalani sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at C$14,852,250. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of -0.51. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.14 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 13.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kelt Exploration

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.