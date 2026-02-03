Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after buying an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,583,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.76.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 61,123 shares worth $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $437.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $492.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

