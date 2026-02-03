Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Truist trimmed its price target from $420 to $400 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued conviction in AmEx's long-term earnings power and implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Analysis published by Kalkine notes AXP's momentum appears stable on the NYSE Composite, which supports near-term resilience in the stock amid mixed headlines.

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $385 to $375 and moved to a "neutral" rating — a modest pullback in upside expectations but not a dimming of the company's core outlook.

A Benzinga piece summarizing analyst expectations outlines mixed views on AmEx's medium-term growth drivers and consensus estimates; this keeps the stock sensitive to upcoming metric beats/misses (new accounts, spend trends).

Benzinga reports that new card sign-ups have softened and an analyst reiterated a "sell" rating with a $328 target, citing weakening customer-acquisition momentum — a direct growth concern that pressured the stock.

BTIG reaffirmed its "sell" stance with a $328 price target, reinforcing downside risk in some brokers' view if growth/slowing account trends persist.

Yahoo reports AmEx is weighing a move to 2 World Trade Center, which could increase long-term occupancy costs and signal higher fixed expenses; investors may view this as a potential near-term headwind to margins.

NYSE AXP opened at $352.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

