Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 18,361 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2,351.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 163.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,668 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 21,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.05.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $156.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.73 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $42,274.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $3,627,901.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,695 shares of company stock worth $4,582,843. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

