Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $158.53. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

