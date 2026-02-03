Strs Ohio Sells 14,393 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $167.29 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $968,377.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,604.72. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $607,118.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,423.22. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 123,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

