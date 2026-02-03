Strs Ohio Sells 34,483 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,483 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 117,722 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 539,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 136,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 7,161,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $43.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

