Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWDBY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research cut Swedbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 39.57 on Tuesday. Swedbank has a 12 month low of SEK 19.16 and a 12 month high of SEK 40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 35.13 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 31.35.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.10. Swedbank had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of SEK 1.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Swedbank will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

