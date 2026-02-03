The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,964 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victrix Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 26,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 60,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 121.2% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Trading Down 7.2%
NYSE:DIS opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.
Walt Disney Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — DIS reported $1.63 adj. EPS vs. $1.57 expected and revenue ~ $26B, showing sequential and year‑over‑year growth across segments. Disney Earnings Call: Streaming Turnaround, Parks Hit Record
- Positive Sentiment: Streaming profitability improved significantly (record streaming profit driven partly by price increases), supporting long‑term margin recovery. Disney reeled in record streaming profits, boosted by price hikes
- Positive Sentiment: Parks & Experiences posted record revenue and generated the lion’s share of operating income, providing strong cash flow and supporting buybacks/dividend capacity. Disney supercharged its parks. The booming division still has room to run
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated capital returns: accelerating buybacks (target ~ $7B for 2026) and a modest dividend — supportive of shareholder value over time. Disney’s Q1 2026 Missed Hype, But the Turnaround Builds
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession headlines: multiple outlets report Josh D’Amaro is the likely successor to Bob Iger — a governance event that creates transition risk but could preserve operational continuity given D’Amaro’s parks track record. Disney board close to picking parks chief D’Amaro next CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term outlook disappointed: management guided to only modest operating income growth in Experiences for Q2 and flagged international tourism headwinds and higher sports rights costs — investors penalized the cautious guidance. Disney shares slide on weak outlook despite Q1 earnings beat
- Negative Sentiment: One‑time hit from a carriage dispute: Disney disclosed a ~$110M operating‑income hit from the YouTube TV blackout, which dented sports profitability for the quarter. Disney said it took a $110 million hit from YouTube TV
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and investments: higher operating costs, pre‑opening and cruise launch expenses, and increased CapEx reduced short‑term earnings quality even as they aim to drive future growth. Disney’s Q1 2026 Missed Hype, But the Turnaround Builds
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Read More
