Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.10 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Progressive were worth $31,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,939,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after buying an additional 2,709,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after buying an additional 493,332 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $117,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Progressive by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,769,000 after acquiring an additional 408,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,961 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $198.50 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $301.38 to $300.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.