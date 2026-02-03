TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBRG shares. Zacks Research lowered TruBridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TruBridge in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TruBridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

TBRG stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.65 million, a PE ratio of 107.53 and a beta of 0.64. TruBridge has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48. TruBridge had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TruBridge will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,000. This represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Daughton acquired 17,500 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 57,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,286.32. This represents a 43.76% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 273,890 shares of company stock worth $5,848,526. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 747,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TruBridge by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TruBridge by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruBridge, Inc is a technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and managed services for enterprise clients. The company focuses on helping organizations modernize and optimize their IT environments by leveraging cloud technologies, collaboration platforms, and security solutions. TruBridge’s core business activities include consulting, implementation, migration, training and ongoing support for Microsoft 365, Azure and related cloud services.

TruBridge offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to guide clients through every stage of their cloud adoption journey.

