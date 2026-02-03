Truist Financial Corp Purchases 12,348 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 502,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,236,000 after acquiring an additional 228,696 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 87.4% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Barclays raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $237.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $342.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

