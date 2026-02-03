Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 1,303 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $946.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $898.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

