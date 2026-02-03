UiPath, Inc. $PATH Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,216 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in UiPath by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,153,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,040,367.85. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 995,048 shares of company stock worth $16,559,894 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

