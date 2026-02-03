UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,174 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 365.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

