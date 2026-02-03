UMB Bank n.a. Sells 37,548 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,548 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.69.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total value of $28,198.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,344.96. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Steinmeier sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.99, for a total transaction of $1,876,467.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,852.74. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,747,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $376.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

