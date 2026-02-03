Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,369 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 46,485 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 179,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT stock opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $103.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.