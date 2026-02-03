Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) versus FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Critical Analysis

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get FOX alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $16.30 billion 1.97 $2.26 billion $4.45 16.27 Warner Bros. Discovery $39.32 billion 1.73 -$11.31 billion $0.19 144.84

Risk & Volatility

FOX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Bros. Discovery. FOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Bros. Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

FOX has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 12.35% 18.61% 9.60% Warner Bros. Discovery 1.28% 1.34% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 0 6 9 1 2.69 Warner Bros. Discovery 0 12 11 2 2.60

FOX currently has a consensus price target of $75.07, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus price target of $25.08, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Given FOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FOX is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of FOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FOX beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming. The Network segment comprises domestic and international television networks. The DTC segment offers premium pay-tv and streaming services. In addition, the company offers portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming under the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, HBO, HBO Max, Max, Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, HGTV, Food Network, TNT Sports, TBS, TLC, OWN, Warner Bros. Games, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, and The Lord of the Rings brands. Further, it provides content through distribution platforms, including linear network, free-to-air, and broadcast television; authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing arrangements, and direct-to-consumer subscription products. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.