WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of MercadoLibre worth $1,244,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 434.3% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $2,146.75 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,723.90 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,075.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,214.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,876.88.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

