Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.69 per share, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $689,986.22. This trade represents a 27.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.