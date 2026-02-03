Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corteva (CTVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corteva (NYSE: CTVA):

1/27/2026 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/21/2026 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Corteva had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Corteva had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2025 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

12/18/2025 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – Corteva had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

