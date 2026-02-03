Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,785 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.79.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -235.19%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

