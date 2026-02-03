Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $810,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $449.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.67 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.