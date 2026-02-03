Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ATI by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 93,620 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in ATI by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 373,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,212,000 after buying an additional 194,518 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,989. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $127.11. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

