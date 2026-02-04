Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,734 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $405 price target, arguing the company remains attractively valued on forward P/E and that long-term fundamentals still support upside. Bernstein Reiterates Outperform

Bernstein reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $405 price target, arguing the company remains attractively valued on forward P/E and that long-term fundamentals still support upside. Positive Sentiment: Long-term bull case highlighted: commentary that UNH could “reach new heights by 2030” emphasizes durable cash flow, Optum AI/efficiency levers and a large addressable market — this supports investor interest at current depressed levels. UnitedHealth Stock Outlook to 2030

Long-term bull case highlighted: commentary that UNH could “reach new heights by 2030” emphasizes durable cash flow, Optum AI/efficiency levers and a large addressable market — this supports investor interest at current depressed levels. Neutral Sentiment: Social and institutional reaction summary: Q4 commentary spurred heavy social-media discussion and noted insider/institutional moves (mixed buying and selling); some investors view the pullback as value given large positions from long-only investors (e.g., Buffett). QuiverQuant UNH Discussion

Social and institutional reaction summary: Q4 commentary spurred heavy social-media discussion and noted insider/institutional moves (mixed buying and selling); some investors view the pullback as value given large positions from long-only investors (e.g., Buffett). Neutral Sentiment: In broader market lists, UNH continues to be recommended by some long-term stock pickers (e.g., Buffett-influenced lists), which can attract buy interest even amid near-term volatility. Fool Buffett Stocks

In broader market lists, UNH continues to be recommended by some long-term stock pickers (e.g., Buffett-influenced lists), which can attract buy interest even amid near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results and CMS notice are the main near-term negatives: Q4 revenue (~$113.2B) narrowly missed estimates, the medical-care ratio rose to ~89.1%, and company comments on shedding ~1.3–1.4M Medicare members to protect margins signal near-term enrollment headwinds. Separately, CMS’s 2027 advance MA rate notice (near-flat ~0.09%) fueled concern about reimbursement pressure. These items are weighing on sentiment and consensus near-term forecasts. QuiverQuant on Earnings & CMS

Q4 results and CMS notice are the main near-term negatives: Q4 revenue (~$113.2B) narrowly missed estimates, the medical-care ratio rose to ~89.1%, and company comments on shedding ~1.3–1.4M Medicare members to protect margins signal near-term enrollment headwinds. Separately, CMS’s 2027 advance MA rate notice (near-flat ~0.09%) fueled concern about reimbursement pressure. These items are weighing on sentiment and consensus near-term forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets recently (examples: Truist to $370, Wells Fargo trimmed targets, JPMorgan lowered its target to $389), reflecting tighter near-term earnings/reimbursement assumptions — this compresses upside from current levels and can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Benzinga Analyst Target Moves Wells Fargo Target Cut

Analysts have trimmed price targets recently (examples: Truist to $370, Wells Fargo trimmed targets, JPMorgan lowered its target to $389), reflecting tighter near-term earnings/reimbursement assumptions — this compresses upside from current levels and can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and reimbursement risk remains a recurring theme in recent coverage; analysts and articles note that regulatory uncertainty could continue to pressure growth and margins until Medicare-Advantage rate clarity and utilization trends normalize. Analysts Trim Targets Forbes on Valuation

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $284.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.46.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.