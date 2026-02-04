Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $632.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $700.41 and a 200 day moving average of $663.48.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

