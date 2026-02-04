Alta Capital Management LLC Has $48.94 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 150.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,644.64 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,227.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5,301.92.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,538. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,199.69.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

