Cellebrite DI (CLBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $126.0740 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.74%.The firm had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 48,360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

