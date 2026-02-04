Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 181,207 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 148,448 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,209,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,209,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.5%

AMDD stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

The Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMDD was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

