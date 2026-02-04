Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 169,808 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 169,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Abbott Laboratories worth $756,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s CEO made a roughly $2M insider purchase, signaling management’s confidence in the stock amid the pullback; insider buying can support sentiment and is often viewed as a bullish sign by investors. Read More.

Abbott’s CEO made a roughly $2M insider purchase, signaling management’s confidence in the stock amid the pullback; insider buying can support sentiment and is often viewed as a bullish sign by investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded ABT to a “Buy,” adding demand-side support from at least one asset manager which can temper downside and attract buyers looking for upgrades. Read More.

Freedom Capital upgraded ABT to a “Buy,” adding demand-side support from at least one asset manager which can temper downside and attract buyers looking for upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish analysts and dividend-growth commentators highlight Abbott’s Dividend Aristocrat status, strong cash flow and multi-year revenue growth — a reminder of the stock’s longer-term appeal to income and total-return investors. Read More.

Long-term bullish analysts and dividend-growth commentators highlight Abbott’s Dividend Aristocrat status, strong cash flow and multi-year revenue growth — a reminder of the stock’s longer-term appeal to income and total-return investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott’s tie-up with Exact Sciences reshapes its diagnostics footprint even as it signals a strategic pivot; investors will watch integration progress and whether diagnostics can offset nutrition weakness. This is strategically important but will take time to affect results. Read More.

Abbott’s tie-up with Exact Sciences reshapes its diagnostics footprint even as it signals a strategic pivot; investors will watch integration progress and whether diagnostics can offset nutrition weakness. This is strategically important but will take time to affect results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed — some bullish takes and value comparisons (e.g., relative to peers) keep the long-term case alive but do not remove near-term execution risks. Read More.

Analyst commentary is mixed — some bullish takes and value comparisons (e.g., relative to peers) keep the long-term case alive but do not remove near-term execution risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FDA is scrutinizing the FreeStyle Libre system and broader quality controls, raising regulatory and remediation risk that could affect device revenue, recall costs or approval timelines — a clear near-term negative for investor sentiment. Read More.

FDA is scrutinizing the FreeStyle Libre system and broader quality controls, raising regulatory and remediation risk that could affect device revenue, recall costs or approval timelines — a clear near-term negative for investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Abbott warned of profit pressure after missing revenue estimates; pediatric nutrition remains under sustained pressure, which is the primary near-term drag on revenue and margins. Continued weakness in that division is a key reason earnings guidance was tempered. Read More.

Abbott warned of profit pressure after missing revenue estimates; pediatric nutrition remains under sustained pressure, which is the primary near-term drag on revenue and margins. Continued weakness in that division is a key reason earnings guidance was tempered. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages cut price targets recently (Barclays lowered its target to $142 though kept an overweight rating; Daiwa and Leerink trimmed targets to $113 and $119), increasing short-term selling pressure by reducing upside expectations and signaling cautious near-term forecasts. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Stories

