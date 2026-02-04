GFL Environmental (GFL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.6660 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

View Our Latest Report on GFL

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 684.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 346,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.