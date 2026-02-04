Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 47,537 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after buying an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,589.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 3,266,724 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 354.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 2,227,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

