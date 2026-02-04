Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 147,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,775,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,876.88.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,099.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,076.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,211.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,723.90 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

