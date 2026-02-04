Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly beat consensus, suggesting demand was not as weak as feared; top-line was $1.67B vs. street estimates near $1.64–1.66B. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Revenue slightly beat consensus, suggesting demand was not as weak as feared; top-line was $1.67B vs. street estimates near $1.64–1.66B. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow rose sharply (reported up ~73% YoY) and capex declined, improving near‑term cash generation and flexibility. These cash-flow improvements can comfort investors despite EPS pressure. Quiver Quant: Financials

Operating cash flow rose sharply (reported up ~73% YoY) and capex declined, improving near‑term cash generation and flexibility. These cash-flow improvements can comfort investors despite EPS pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Company confirmed its outlook in the PR release, which reduces uncertainty from the print even if guidance wasn’t materially raised. PR Newswire: Q2 Results & Outlook

Company confirmed its outlook in the PR release, which reduces uncertainty from the print even if guidance wasn’t materially raised. Neutral Sentiment: Management is hosting a conference call and released supplemental materials—investors will listen for management’s detail on cadence to recovery and margin actions. Earnings Materials

Management is hosting a conference call and released supplemental materials—investors will listen for management’s detail on cadence to recovery and margin actions. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates (reported $1.39 vs. $1.43 Zacks / ~$1.45 consensus elsewhere) and fell from $1.55 a year ago, signaling margin pressure and/or share‑count effects that hurt per‑share profitability. Zacks: EPS Miss

EPS missed estimates (reported $1.39 vs. $1.43 Zacks / ~$1.45 consensus elsewhere) and fell from $1.55 a year ago, signaling margin pressure and/or share‑count effects that hurt per‑share profitability. Negative Sentiment: Management cited weaker sales volumes driven by shoppers seeking cheaper alternatives and macro headwinds (including the government shutdown), and said higher costs weighed on profits—these are demand and margin risks going forward. Reuters: Muted Demand & Costs

Management cited weaker sales volumes driven by shoppers seeking cheaper alternatives and macro headwinds (including the government shutdown), and said higher costs weighed on profits—these are demand and margin risks going forward. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed/soft (recent median price targets near the current trading level and at least one underweight), which could limit upside until clearer evidence of margin recovery appears. Quiver Quant: Analyst & Hedge Fund Notes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $159.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

