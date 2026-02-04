Parsons (PSN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.6763 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parsons Price Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parsons has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Parsons by 16.9% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,880,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 107,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parsons from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial cut Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parsons

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.