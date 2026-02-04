Parsons (PSN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.6763 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Parsons Price Performance
NYSE PSN opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parsons has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parsons from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial cut Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.
Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.
Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.
